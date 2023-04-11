Royall Holds Off Wonewoc-Center in Softball Action

The Royall Panther Softball Team picked up their first win of the season outlasting rival Wonewoc-Center 7-5 Monday evening. Marah Gruen led the offense going 2×5 for the Panthers with 2 RBI’s and a double. Mallory Ruland picked up the win in the circle giving up 5 runs in 7innings on 5hits while walking just 2 and striking out 3. Ruland also had a hit and an RBI offensively for the Panthers. Wonewoc-Center was led by Calissa Keller who went 3×4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI’s. Royall improves to 1-2 in the Scenic Bluffs and 1-4 overall. Wonewoc-Center falls to 0-3 in the conference and 0-3 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







