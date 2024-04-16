Royall Holds Off Brookwood in SBC Baseball

The Royall Panther Baseball team held off Brookwood 6-4 Monday night in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. Royall jumped out in front in the 2nd inning getting an RBI single from Cole Eberhardt and a 2run double from Carter Uppena. Brookwood came back and tied the game in the top of the third inning thank to a two run single by Hunter Zimmerman. Tyrus Wildes answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to put Royall on top for good at 4-3. Tucker Wildes had an RBI single in the 4th and another run scored on an error giving Royall a 6-3 lead. Gunnar Wopat came on in relief of Seth Brandau to shut the door on the Falcons and pick up the save. Braundau picked up the win on the mound for Royall as they improve to 2-1 on the conference season. Brookwood drops to 1-5 and 1-2 in the conference.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.