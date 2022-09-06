Royall & Hillsboro Fair well at Richland Center Volleyball Invite

The Hillsboro Tigers and Royall Panthers girls volleyball teams both had good showings at the Richland Center Volleyball Invitational. Hillsboro finished 2nd overall while Royall finished in 3rd place. Royall and Hillsboro each went 2-0 in pool play. Royall hammered Black Hawk early Saturday morning sweeping them in 2 sets. Royall also swept Reedsburg rolling in set 1 and rallying for a come from behind victory in set 2. Hillsboro defeated Belmont 2-0 and came from behind to beat Richland Center 2-1. Hillsboro and Royall each advanced to the gold bracket where they would face each other in a bonus matchup on the season between the two teams. The match might be a sign of things to come as each team played evenly with each other but Hillsboro go the win pulling away in set 3 for a 2-1 victory. Royall downed Lodi 2-0 in the 3rd place game having little trouble with the Blue Devils. Hillsboro met 2021 state qualifier Monticello in the championship game and battled the Ponies tough but eventually fell 2-1. Michelyn Hanson had a strong tournament for Hillsboro while the Gruen trio of Marah, Bria, and Brooklyn dominated for Royall. Royall is now 10-2 on the season Hillsboro is now 7-2. Reedsburg finished in 5th place at the tournament going 3-1 while Wisconsin Dells finished 6th going 2-2.

Source: WRJC.com







