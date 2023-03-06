Royall & Hillsboro Boys Both win Regional Championships

The Royall Panthers had a Wildes night Saturday winning their Regional Championship game 85-58 over the Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates. The Wildes twins combined for 38points in the victory. Tyrus Wildes had a career high 20points while Tucker had a career high 18points. The other brotherly duo for Royall Carter Uppena and Brady Uppena also scored in double figures with Carter finishing with 14 and Brady with 12. Royall led 37-28 at halftime and never looked back claiming their 2nd regional championship in three years. Royall improves to 20-7 on the season. C-FC was led by Drew Wicka and Andrew Bissen who each finished with 13points. The Pirates conclude their season with a 13-13 record. Who does Royall have next in the sectional semi-final none other than their arch rivals the Hillsboro Tigers. Hillsboro defeated Alma-Pepin 70-56 Saturday night.

