Royall High School Will be Virtual at Least for Thursday Friday Maybe Longer

At this time, the Royall High School, Grades 9-12, will be moving to a virtual instruction platform for at least Thursday, September 23, and Friday, September 24th. All after-school activities and other co-curricular activities for the high school students are canceled for Thursday and Friday as well. High school students have been instructed to take home their technology equipment and other materials and to join their classes via live stream for these dates.

Students in grades 4K-8th are still to attend school in-person at this time. All of the 4K-8th grade activities are still scheduled as normal. The Royall School Board will be holding an emergency meeting Thursday September 23rd to discuss options including extended virtual learning.

Source: WRJC.com







