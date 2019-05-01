Royall High School To Hold Annual Spring Concert May 10th

The Royall High School Music Department will present their annual Pops Concert on Friday, May 10, at 7:00 pm in the Royall High School gymnasium. This years’ theme is music from the 70’s and 80’s and will feature many great songs from these decades.

Admission into the concert is $2 for Adults, $1 for Students, and Children under age 5 are free. There will be dessert and punch served at intermission of the concert.

The Royall Middle School Music Department will present their annual Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 21, at 7:00 pm in the High School gymnasium. Performing groups will include the 6th Grade Band, 6th Grade Singers, 7th & 8th Grade Band, and the 7th and 8th Grade Choir. They will be performing a variety of music styles throughout the concert.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.