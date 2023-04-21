Royall High School & Elroy Chamber Hosting Job Fair April 24th

Looking for a new career or a summer job? Come to the Royall High School gym from 3-5pm on Monday, April 24th to meet local employers at the Elroy Community Career Fair put on by Royall High School and the Elroy Chamber of Commerce. We will have childcare set up in the high school cafeteria if needed. High School students will have the opportunity to meet with these employers during the school day. The employers are: Royal Bank, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital & Clinics, Mile Bluff Medical Center, Elroy Area Ambulance, WI Army National Guard, WI Department of Corrections, METCO, Wabash, Mill Haven Foods, Brunner Wire Products, Children’s Cottage, Wisconic Inc., Volk Field Air National Guard, Walmart DC.

