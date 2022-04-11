Royall Goes 2-0 in Home Baseball Triangular

The Royall Panther’s baseball team earned their 2nd and 3rd wins of the season Saturday with victories over Weston and Westfield. Royall took down Weston 12-2 in the opener behind a strong pitching performance by Gunner Wopat who went 4 1/3 innings giving up just 1 earned run on 2 hit while striking out 6. Tyrus WIldes went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s in the victory while Collin McKittrick also drove in a pair of Panther runs. Royall had a harder time in the night cap having to rally for a 3-2 victory against the Westfield Pioneers. Royall trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the 6th inning. Gunnar Wopat drove in the tying run with an RBI single setting up a go ahead RBI single by Tucker WIldes to put the Panthers on top 3-2. Nate Vieth would close out the 7th to secure the victory. Vieth picked up the victory in relief of Parker Friedl who pitched well giving up just one run in 5 innings of work. Royall is now 3-0 on the season after learning Hillsboro had to forfeit last Mondays suspended game due to using an ineligible player.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.