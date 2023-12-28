Royall Girls Take Own Holiday Tournament

The Royall Panther Girls Basketball team won their own holiday tournament Thursday downing Kickapoo for a 2nd time this season this time by a final of 40-32. Royall got off to a good start leading 20-6 in the first half Kickapoo was able to chip away at the lead but could get no closer than 6. Marah Gruen led Royall with 16 points. The win lifts Royall to 11-1 on the season. Kickapoo drops to 9-3. Royall will host New Lisbon next Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







