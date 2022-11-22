Royall Girls Basketball Stays Perfect on Young Season Route Black River Falls

The Royall Panthers ¾ court defensive pressure wreaked havoc on the Black River Falls Tigers as the Panthers girls basketball team won 62-28 Monday night. Marah Gruen led the Panthers with 18points to go along with numerous steals and assists. Cailey Simons had 17poionts while Makayla Martin added 11 for Royall. The Panthers improve to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers were led by Rylee Prestwood who finished with 9points. Black River is now 0-2 on the season and will travel to Mauston next Thursday. Royall travels to Ithaca next Tuesday.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.