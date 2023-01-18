Royall Girls Basketball Defeats Hillsboro in Top 10 Showdown
In a battle of Top 10 teams in Division 5 Girls Basketball Royall came out on top 63-53 over the Hillsboro Tigers Tuesday night. Royall got an unexpected big game from Junior Brooklyn Gruen scoring 13points and knocking down three 3 point buckets. Brooklyn had not even taken a three point shot coming into the game. She said assistant coach Kris Brown encouraged her to shoot from the outside. Marah Gruen led Royall with 16points while Cailey Simons added 14 for the Panthers. The Panthers are now 7-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 12-2 overall. Hillsboro was led by Jaelyn Bloor and Violet Morren who each had 12points although Morren was held scoreless by the Panther defense in the 2nd half. Hillsboro drops to 5-2 in the conference and 12-2 overall.
