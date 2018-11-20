Royall Girls Basketball Crushes La Farge 70-22

The Royall Panthers took care of La Farge last night winning 70-22. Royall was led by Molly Olson who scored 17 points. Maddie Wainwright chipped in with 11 and Emma Gruen had 10 points. Royall moves to 2-0 and will play on the road in Mauston tonight. Hayden Benson had 7 points in the loss for La Farge.

Source: WRJC.com





