Royall Girls Basketball Blows Past Mauston 76-27

The Royall Panthers used a pressure defense to cruise by the Mauston Golden Eagles in Girls Basketball. Emma Gruen had a game high 16 points in the victory for the Lady Panthers, Molly Olson and Megan Retzlaff each had 11 points for Royall in their 76-27 victory over Mauston. Royall improves to 3-0 on the season. Mauston was led by Kiandra Spaulding who had 7 points. Mauston drops to 0-2 on the season. Royall travels to Cashton November 30th for the first conference game of the season. Mauston travels to Tomah on November 30th for their next game.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.