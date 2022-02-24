Royall Girls Basketball Advances in Post Season by Downing Alma-Pepin

The Royall Panthers overcame a slow start to defeat the Alma-Pepin Eagles 71-38 Wednesday night in a Division 5 WIAA Regional Quarterfinal matchup. Royall fell behind early 9-4 before going on a 15-0 to seize control of the game and roll to a post season victory. Marah Gruen led the charge scoring 26 points for the Panthers. Senior De’Yona Jones scored 17, Makayla Martin scored 11, while Cailey Simons added 10 for the Panthers. Royall will now advance to the Regional Semi-finals where they will battle the Hillsboro Tigers at Hillsboro.

Source: WRJC.com







