Royall Falls 1-0 in Baseball Sectional Semi-Final to Bangor
The Royall Panther Baseball team fell 1-0 to the Bangor Cardinals in the Sectional Semi-Final game in Blanchardville, WI. Royall and Bangor went scoreless into the bottom of the 7th inning. Dawson Daines walked to lead off the inning for Bangor and was sacrificed to 2nd base by Will Reader. Royall pitcher Nate Vieth got David Hartley to fly out to Centerfield and intentionally walked Hank Reader to put two on with two outs. Sam Cropp grounded back to the pitcher who tried to get the out at 3rd but there was an overthrow leading to the winning run for the Cardinals. The panthers got a great pitching performance by Nate Vieth who gave up just the 1 unearned run in 6 2/3 innings of work. Jameson Bender went 1-2 for the Panthers in his final game. Max Benish also played his final game in a Panther uniform. Royall finishes their season with an 11-7 record but was Conference and Regional Champions. Bangor went on the Sectional Championship game where they fell to Southwestern 4-2.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM
