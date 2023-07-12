Royall Defeats Mauston in County Rivalry at Woodside Summer Baseball League

The Royall Travelling Renegades summer baseball team used a 1 hit shutout from Trey Wildes to get by county rival Mauston 4-0 Tuesday night in Week 4 of the Woodside Summer Baseball League. Trey WIldes pitched 7 innings of 1 hit ball walking 4 and striking out 6. Trey also helped his own cause going 2×3 with a double at the plate. Gunnar Wopat, Tucker Wildes and Seth Brandau also had 2 hits in the victory for Royall. Brandau had a double and a triple for his 2 hits. Maustons lone hit came off the bat of Hayden Gyllin. Alex Suhr pitched a solid 4 innings for Mauston but took the loss on the mound. Royall and Mauston were both defeated by DeForest teams in the night cap. Mauston fell by a score of 11-6 to DeForest, Brock Massey went 3×3 at the plate with 2RBI’s while Brady Baldwin went 2×2 with a double and an RBI. Mauston is scheduled to play Wisconsin Dells on Monday but the game is still up in the air.

