Royall Defeats Kickapoo 39-35 in Battle of Panthers in Boys Basketball

The Royall Panthers grinded out a 39-35 victory over the Kickapoo Panthers Thursday night in boys basketball. Despite the low score energy was there defensively for both teams in a game that was never led by more than 7 points by either team. Royall led by 4 at halftime and both teams played even in the 2nd half. Royall was led by Bryce Gruen who finished with 11points while Max Benish finished with 10. Benish once again played lock down defense on Kickapoos leading scorer Spencer Vanek. Royall improves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Hillsboro Tuesday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.