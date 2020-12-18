Royall Defeats Kickapoo 39-35 in Battle of Panthers in Boys Basketball
The Royall Panthers grinded out a 39-35 victory over the Kickapoo Panthers Thursday night in boys basketball. Despite the low score energy was there defensively for both teams in a game that was never led by more than 7 points by either team. Royall led by 4 at halftime and both teams played even in the 2nd half. Royall was led by Bryce Gruen who finished with 11points while Max Benish finished with 10. Benish once again played lock down defense on Kickapoos leading scorer Spencer Vanek. Royall improves to 3-2 on the season and will travel to Hillsboro Tuesday night.
