Royall Defeats Cashton in Battle of Top10 Boys Basketball Teams

A battle of Top 9 teams in the Scenic Bluffs was all that and a bag of chips as Royall took down Cashton 59-57 in overtime Tuesday night. Royall trailed in the first half 24-16 before rallying to garner a 31-30 halftime lead. Royall and Cashton went back in forth in the 2nd half and were tied at 55 apiece when Royall’s Tucker Wildes was fouled with 3.7 seconds to go. Wildes free throw attempts were no good and Cashton’s desperation heave was short sending the game into overtime. Cashton struck first in overtime on a bucket by Noah Hemmersbach, but Royall answered on a Carter Uppena steal and lay in to tie the game at 57. Royall got a defensive stop and was able to score with 1.3 seconds left on an Uppena assist to Tucker Wildes who got the lay in to go. Cashton had another desperation heave that was to strong and Royall hung on for the win handing Cashton their first loss of the season. Royall ranked #9 in Division 5 was led by Carter Uppena’s 20points. Landon Lipke had a career high 19points for the Panthers while Wildes added 12points. Royall improves to 12-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton was led by Noah Hemmersbach who finished with 26points. #2 Cashton falls to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in Conference play.

Source: WRJC.com







