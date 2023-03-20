Royall Cant Overcome Slow Start in State-Semi Final Loss

A slow start was costly for the Royall Panther boys basketball team in the WIAA Division 5 State Tournament Semi-Finals. Royall lost 52-42. Royall dug themselves an early 17-3 and despite a great effort could never get closer than 4 points. Despite the loss Royall showed they belonged at the state tournament. Royall got a team high 14points from Sophomore Carter Uppena, Senior Gabe Keenan had 8points for Royall while Senior Bryce Olson chipped in with 7points while holding Newmans leading scorer Mason Prey to just 8points. Royall finishes their season with a 22-8 record saying goodbye to seniors Brady Uppena, Gabe Keenan, and Bryce Olson who had great careers with the Panthers.

