Royall Boys Basketball Defeats Mauston in Juneau County Battle

In a game that featured multiple momentum swings the Royall Panthers boys basketball team had the final one to defeat inter-county rival Mauston 56-54 Saturday afternoon. Mauston got off to a hot start nabbing a 27-11 lead before the Panthers chipped away before halftime. Royall would not only chip away in the 2nd half but build a double digit lead of their own at 48-36 before the Golden Eagles would rally to take a 51-50 lead on a three point bucket by Brock Massey. Royall had the final answer of the game and would secure the victory behind a strong game by Brady Uppena who finished with 23points, Bryce Olson added 11 for the Panthers in the victory. Brock Massey had a game high 32points for the Mauston. Royall improves to 4-0 on the season Mauston drops to 2-4. Mauston travels to Necedah Tuesday for another inter-county matchup while Royall will also face a Juneau County foe in New Lisbon coming up on Thursday.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.