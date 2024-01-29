Royall Blows Out New Lisbon in SBC Boys Basketball

The Royall Panther boys’ basketball team blew by New Lisbon 71-20 Friday night. Royall got off to a slow start but went on a 22-0 run midway through the first half to break a 7-7 tie and seize control of the game. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who finished with a game high 19points, Tyrus Wildes added 13, while Landon Lipke chipped in with 10. Royall ranked #9 in division 5 improves to 13-2 on the season and 6-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. New Lisbon got a team high 8points from Austin Berndsen, the Rockets fall to 2-13 and 1-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Source: WRJC.com







