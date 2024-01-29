Royall Blows Out New Lisbon in SBC Boys Basketball
The Royall Panther boys’ basketball team blew by New Lisbon 71-20 Friday night. Royall got off to a slow start but went on a 22-0 run midway through the first half to break a 7-7 tie and seize control of the game. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who finished with a game high 19points, Tyrus Wildes added 13, while Landon Lipke chipped in with 10. Royall ranked #9 in division 5 improves to 13-2 on the season and 6-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. New Lisbon got a team high 8points from Austin Berndsen, the Rockets fall to 2-13 and 1-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:56 PM
-
Royall Blows Out New Lisbon in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:55 PM
-
Norwalk Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:53 PM
-
Mauston/Hillsboro Postal Services to Hold Upcoming Career Fair
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:51 PM
-
Full Wrestling Match: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2024 at 5:51 PM
-
Western Wisconsin lawmakers concerned over closure of several hospitals in the region
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2024 at 11:57 AM
Elected officials in western Wisconsin are still coming to terms with the departure of a major health care employer. State Senator Jeff Smith says of particular concern are mental health services offered at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire […]
-
Governor Evers taps private donations to complete Pelican River conservation project
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2024 at 11:55 AM
A plan to protect the Pelican River Forest is back on track after Democratic Governor Tony Evers helped secure funding for the conservation effort. Conservation Fund Regional Director Clint Miller tells WXPR they’ve got big plans for the […]
-
Lyndon Station Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM
-
Tomah Teacher Recognized for Honor
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:34 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.