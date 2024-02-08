Royall Blows By New Lisbon Gruen Closes in On School Scoring Record

Marah Gruen continued to get closer to setting Royall girls basketball all-time scoring record with a 32 point performance in the Panthers 68-31 victory over New Lisbon Thursday night. With the 32 points Gruen is now 36ponts away from setting the Girls School scoring record. She already is the Girls all-time leader in rebounds, assists, and steals. Royall blew open a close game about 5 minutes into the first half thanks to the scoring of Marah Gruen and Kasey Jones who added 22points for the Panthers. The win improves Royall to 11-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 21-2 overall. New Lisbon was led by Eliza Curtis who had a team high 9points. New Lisbon drops to 3-10 in the conference and 5-17 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







