Royall Blanks Brookwood to Advance in Baseball Post Season

The Royall Panther baseball team used a strong pitching effort and timely hitting to defeat Brookwood in a WIAA Division 4 Regional Semi-Final, winning 6-0. Trey Wildes pitched the first 5 inning for the Panthers giving up no runs while scattering 5hits walking 4 and striking out 4 to pick up the victory. Cole Eberhardt went 2×2 with an RBI while Ben Crneckiy had a 2 run double in the 6th inning to give the Panthers some much needed breathing room. Owen Wang went 4×4 for Brookwood. Royall improves to 16-5 with the victory and advances to the Regional Championship game.

