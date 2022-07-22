Royall Baseball
The Royall Summer baseball team ended their season with a 13-7 victory over the Mauston Junior Legion baseball Thursday night in a game played at Woodside Sports complex in Mauston, WI. Nate Vieth had a hit and 2 RBI’s for Royall in his final game in a panther uniform.
Source: WRJC.com
-
On party line vote, Wisconsin's House Republicans oppose legislation protecting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Wisconsin's House delegation was split along party lines Thursday on legislation that would protect access to contraceptives.
-
Soccer with a chance of thunderstorms: Bayern Munich-Manchester City match at Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM
The National Weather Service of Green Bay forecasts severe storms developing throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
-
Thunderstorms with heavy rains, high winds, hail forecast for Saturday evening
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM
After a hot and sticky Saturday morning and afternoon, a thunderstorm system is forecasted to roll across Wisconsin on Saturday evening.
-
Royall Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on July 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM
-
Cashier at a Wisconsin Walgreens refuses to sell condoms to couple because of his faith,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM
Nate Pentz and his girlfriend, Jess, were denied a condoms sale at the Walgreens in Hayward.
-
Soccer fan events planned for Friday and Saturday around Lambeau Field ahead of the Man...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM
Soccer clinics and fan parties are planned before Saturday's Man City-Bayern Munich soccer match at Lambeau Field.
-
Heat especially harms people with mental and behavioral health conditions, experts say....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM
Summer heat waves can make all people uncomfortable and irritable. But it's more threatening for those with dementia and impairments.
-
33-year-old Porterfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Marinette County after short...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 12:29 AM
Jacob Kaster died after his vehicle went off the road on County W near Kostreva Lane in Stephenson following a brief police chase.
-
Sen. Tammy Baldwin is leading a push for GOP votes on same-sex marriage bill. Here's how...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM
Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, has taken the lead in gathering support for same-sex marriage legislation.
