Royall Baseball

The Royall Summer baseball team ended their season with a 13-7 victory over the Mauston Junior Legion baseball Thursday night in a game played at Woodside Sports complex in Mauston, WI. Nate Vieth had a hit and 2 RBI’s for Royall in his final game in a panther uniform.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.