Royall Baseball Sweeps Wonewoc-Center in Rainy Doubleheader

They Royall Panthers swept Wonewoc-Center in a Scenic Bluffs Conference doubleheader Thursday night. Royall took the first game 16-4. Bryce Olson went 3-3 with 5 runs batted in for the Panthers. Starting pitcher Bryce Gruen got the win giving up just 1 hit in 4 innings of work while striking out 9.The 2nd game was also all Royall winning 15-2. Bryce Olson had another good game going 2-2 with 2 more runs batted in. Jameson Bender went 3-4 with 4 runs batted in the victory. He also went 3 innings on the mound giving up just 1 hit and 1 unearned run while striking out 9. Bender was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. Wonewoc-Center got a hit and an RBI for Alex Radek in the loss. Royall is now 5-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Wonewoc-Center drops to 1-4 and 1-4 in conference action.

Source: WRJC.com







