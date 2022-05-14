Royall Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Cashton

The Royall Panther baseball team used a strong pitching performance from Nate Vieth to split a doubleheader with Cashton Thursday evening. Vieth pitched 5 shutout innings in the opening game giving up just 3 hits to lead Royall over Cashton 5-0. Gunnar Wopat had a big game at the plate going 3-3 with 2 RBIs. Cashton bounced back to take the 2nd game 5-4 behind a big offensive game from Bowdy Dempsey who went 2-2 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Royall was led by Parker Friedl in game 2. Friedl went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s. Nate Vieth also went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s in the Panther loss. Cashton and Bangor sit atop of the Scenic Bluffs Conference each with 2 losses. Royall sits in 3rd with 4 conference losses.

