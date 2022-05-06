Royall Baseball Splits DH with Bangor to Remain on Top of the SBC

The Royall Panther baseball team split a pair of games against the Bangor Cardinals to remain atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings. The first game was all Bangor as pitcher Ashton Michek tossed a 5 inning perfect game against the Panthers in a 10-0 Bangor victory. Royall bounced back in the 2nd game behind a strong pitching performance by Bryce Gruen in a 4-0 Panther victory. Gruen gave up no runs on only 3 hits. Tyrus WIldes had a 2 run double in the top of the 5th to give Royall a couple big insurance runs to help secure the victory. Royall is now 8-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 9-2 overall. Bangor is now 8-2 in the conference and 9-2 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.