Royall Baseball Doubles up New Lisbon 4-2

The Royall Panthers defeated New Lisbon 4-2 in Scenic Bluffs Baseball action Thursday evening. The Rockets grabbed an early lead on a triple by Gabe Peterson, Peterson scored on an RBI groundout from Garrison Cowan in the first inning. Royall would take the lead in the 2nd inning on an error and an RBI single by Bryce Gruen to go up 2-1. The Panthers would score once more in the third on a dropped pop up by the Rockets. New Lisbon would get within 3-2 on an RBI ground out by Ben Gunther but the Panthers would grab one more run on an RBI Single by Gruen. Royall’s Nate Vieth would shut down New Lisbon in the 7th for the 4-2 Panther win. Bryce Gruen earned the win fort the Panthers while Vieth picked up the save. Royall is now 5-0 on the season New Lisbon drops to 1-2.

