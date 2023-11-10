Rowley, Katie Rose Age 64 of Camp Douglas

Name: Katie Rose Rowley

DOB: July 22, 1959

Age: 64

Resided in: Camp Douglas WI

Passed away on: November 3, 2023 at Meriter Hospital in Madison WI

Information about the services to be held:

Where: Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church in Tomah WI

When: Saturday November 18, 2023

– Rosary at 10:30am

– Catholic Mass at 11:00am

– Visitation in church basement after mass

Source: WRJC.com







