Roseberry, Edmond Anthony “Tony” Age 83 of Adams
Edmond Anthony “Tony” Roseberry, age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at Liberty Village surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday June 11th, 2022 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Jasper Sellnow will officiate. Interment will be at the Mount Repose Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Tony was born March 14th, 1939 in Adams, Wisconsin to Edmond A. “Ki” and Thea (nee Poppe) Roseberry. He joined the Army after High School. While on leave he married the love of his life, Carole Moran, on December 27th 1958. Tony had many jobs after his army service including: Loan Officer at M&I Bank, Insurance, MIllwork, EMT and Rec Center in Arizona after retirement.
Tony enjoyed playing poker, gardening, biking, reading, watching Wisconsin sports teams and spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tony’s memory to Heartland Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin.
Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole Moran Roseberry; parents: Ki and Thea Roseberry; sister, Diane Fretwell; brothers-in-law: Tom, Don, Jake, Jack, Dave and Chuck Moran. Sisters-in-law: Virginia, Marilyn, Emagene, and Sue.
Tony is survived by his:
Daughter: Debby (Dennis) McClyman of Friendship, WI
Daughter: Connie (Bobby) Hilson of Adams, WI
Grandson: Lucas (Callie) McClyman of Ankeny, IA
Granddaughter: Kelsey McClyman of Cedar Rapids, IA
Granddaughter: Heather Hilson of Friendship, WI
Granddaughter: Jeannie Hilson of Friendship, WI
Great-Grandson: Hunter Smith
Great-Granddaughter: Jordan Smith
Great-Grandson: Laken McClyman
Brother: Toby (Dolores) Roseberry of Friendship, WI
Brother-in-law: Bud Moran of Sun City West, AZ
Brother-in-law: Rich Moran of La Crosse, WI
Brother-in-law: Jim (Gloria) Moran of Sun City West, AZ
Brother-in-law: Mike (Sue) Moran of Adams, WI
Sister-in-law: Jeanne Moran of Madison, WI
SIster-in-law: Jan Moran of Rockton, IL
Sister-in-law: Kathy Moran of Sun City West, AZ
Sister-in-law: Linda Moran of Cape Fair, MO
Special Buddy: Liz Lynch
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.
Special thanks to the Staff at Liberty Village and Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point for the loving care they provided for Tony.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes lands AFSCME Council 32 endorsement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
She opposed abortions but terminated a pregnancy at 36. Her Wisconsin community remains...
by Sheboygan Press on June 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Wisconsin used to have many more abortion clinics. Now, Planned Parenthood's Sheboygan clinic is one of only four in the state.
-
People Whose Names Were On Killer’s List Of Targets Have Been Notified
by WRJC WebMaster on June 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM
-
Killer Of Retired Juneau County Judge Listed In Critical Condition After Shooting Himself
by WRJC WebMaster on June 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM
-
Photos from Green Bay East 2022 graduation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Green Bay East High School's Class of 2022 graduated on June 5, 2022.
-
Wagner, Harvey J. Age 83 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM
-
Roseberry, Edmond Anthony “Tony” Age 83 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM
-
Eckerman Wins State Championship in Track & Field for Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM
-
Driver charged in triple-fatal Green Bay crash to enter plea Monday, avoiding trial set...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM
Abdi F. Ahmed was facing three counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the deaths of Sonya Guillen, 27, Sonya Gonzalez, 57, and Jesse Saldana, 28.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.