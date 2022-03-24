Ronald Antonneau, who is facing UW-Green Bay student Tristan Kendrick in Brown County Board election, says reducing crime is paramount

Ronald Antonneau, who is retired from the Wisconsin Public Service, faces Tristan Kendrick, a UW-Green Bay student, in the race for the Brown County District 1 board seat.

     

