Ron Tusler – Pants on Fire: State rep claims mass shootings are down under Trump
The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | Pants on Fire: State rep claims mass shootings are down under Trump
On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman walked into a packed Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and opened fire, killing at least 22 and injuring 24. In the wee hours of Aug. 4, a gunman opened fire on the street in a Dayton, Ohio, entertainment district, killing nine and injuring 27. Later that day, Wisconsin state Rep. Ron Tusler was on Facebook claiming mass shootings are down under President Donald Trump. "Less mass shootings under Trump! His base doesn't hate anyone," declared Tusler, R-Harrison, in a since-deleted post. The text accompanied a re-posting of a chart shared by another person …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
