Ron Johnson's $280k cash gifts to chief of staff and wife draw U.S. Senate ethics complaint

The gifts appear to go against guidance prohibiting cash gifts for senators and U.S. Senate employees unless the gift is from a relative or through an inheritance.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



