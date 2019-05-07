Ron Johnson – Yes, small businesses account for 99% of all Wisconsin companies

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | Yes, small businesses account for 99% of all Wisconsin companies



The first full week in May is National Small Business Week, which has prompted a series of lawmakers to tout the role of small business in Wisconsin. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson — a longtime businessman himself — joined the chorus with a May 6, 2019 tweet: "99.4% of businesses in Wisconsin are small businesses," the Wisconsin Republican wrote. "This week, we celebrate the 1.2 million Wisconsinites who work for small businesses—nearly half of our workforce." In a manufacturing state dotted with a lot of physically imposing buildings, do we really have that many small businesses? Let’s get to work …

Source: Politifacts.com





