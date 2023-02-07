Ron Johnson to testify at House hearing on 'weaponization' of the federal government
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is expected to talk about his interactions with the FBI and Department of Justice during his investigation into Hunter Biden.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Eleven ice fishermen rescued Monday from Door County ice floes in bay of Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 7, 2023 at 12:59 AM
Two were stranded on a floe that was close to a mile from shore, a Coast Guard member said, while the others were on a floe about a quarter-mile out.
-
Ron Johnson to testify at House hearing on 'weaponization' of the federal government
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2023 at 11:16 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is expected to talk about his interactions with the FBI and Department of Justice during his investigation into Hunter Biden.
-
Green Bay rally by American Indian Movement Wisconsin Chapter calls for release of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM
Leonard Peltier has been in federal prison since 1977 for his suspected involvement in a 1975 shootout that left two FBI agents dead.
-
Scheeler, Terry L. Age 67 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on February 6, 2023 at 8:13 PM
-
Evers appoints Kirsten Johnson to lead Wisconsin Department of Health Services
by Bob Hague on February 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM
Governor Tony Evers has appointed Kirsten Johnson to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Johnson’s appointment as DHS Secretary fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Karen Timberlake in December. Johnson, who served as […]
-
Tammy Baldwin will take cousin of a potential 2024 Senate challenger as guest to State of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will take David Hovde, a Medicare recipient and cousin of potential Senate challenger Eric Hovde, to the State of the Union.
-
Latest on Lac du Flambeau land dispute and road closures: State lawmakers call on Gov....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Two state lawmakers are calling on the governor to intervene in a land dispute on the Lac du Flambeau reservation that has resulted in blocked roads.
-
Warren, Daniel W. Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM
-
As more Republicans skip its forums, the League of Women Voters is trying new ways to get...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM
While right-leaning candidates are skipping forums by the League of Women Voters, it's looking to new ways to regain Republican participation.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.