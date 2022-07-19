Ron Johnson to oppose U.S. attorney nominee, calling her a 'political partisan'

Citing the content of her since-deleted tweets, Johnson said, “Shah demonstrated she would be yet another political partisan within our justice system. As a result, I will not support her nomination.”

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.