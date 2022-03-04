Ron Johnson, Tammy Baldwin introduce bill to remove federal protections for the gray wolf
Last month, a California federal court judge ordered federal protections be restored for gray wolves in most of the U.S., including Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
What we know and what we don't know about the Green Bay dismemberment of Shad Thyrion
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2022 at 8:29 PM
The grisly beheading of Green Bay man Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23 has drawn widespread media attention, and the role Taylor Schabusiness played in it.
Ontario Man Leads Elroy Officer on High Speed Chase
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2022 at 8:03 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with Brown County on legality of 0.5% sales tax
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2022 at 8:03 PM
In the lawsuit, local organizations claim that state law requires local sales tax revenue to be used solely to reduce property taxes.
Los Dells Music Festival Says Audios to Mauston Area
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2022 at 8:02 PM
Steven Avery's former attorneys, Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, urge Gov. Tony Evers to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM
Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, who represented Brendan Dassey's uncle, Steven Avery, urged Gov. Tony Evers to consider commuting Dassey's sentence.
Here's how Wisconsin and beyond can help support Ukrainian people in need
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM
Here's a running list of ways you can help Ukrainians in need.
'Miracle worker': Plymouth family remembers Ukrainian-American man killed in Russian...
by Sheboygan Press on March 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM
Serge Zevlever helped hundreds of special-needs kids get adopted out of Ukraine. He was killed by a sniper in Kyiv on Feb. 27.
Truck driver convicted of running over Oconto Falls man in 2020, leaving scene
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM
The Minnesota man faces more than 15 years of incarceration for leaving the Oconto Falls victim badly injured at the scene.
