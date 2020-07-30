Ron Johnson spearheads GOP proposal to extend pandemic unemployment while reducing its amount
Ron Johnson proposed a bill that would continue pandemic unemployment but reduce the amount, on the day before the payments are set to expire.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Journal Sentinel and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin asked what you thought about the mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 10:35 PM
More than 2,000 people responded to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel survey asking their opinions on wearing face masks in public.
-
-
Wisconsin mask mandate: Brown County officials question enforcement, some supportive of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 10:18 PM
De Pere and Green Bay officials weren't sure what the state order means for local ordinances. Businesses have questions, too.
-
Pedestrian in Oconto Falls seriously injured in Thursday hit-and-run by semitrailer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM
The semi truck and driver later found on ditch north of city.
-
Green Bay School District proposes starting the school year off-site with online classes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 9:57 PM
The plan will go before the Green Bay School Board for approval on Monday.
-
Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump over delaying November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Top Wisconsin Republicans broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday over delaying the November election.
-
Here's what you need to know about Wisconsin's new indoor mask mandate
by Wochit on July 30, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Wisconsin mask mandate rules
-
U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Oneida Nation against Hobart, endorsing tribe's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2020 at 9:28 PM
The decision overturned a judge's earlier ruling siding with the village, which had fined the Nation for failing to file for a permit.
-
No, President Trump cannot delay the election
by Bob Hague on July 30, 2020 at 8:56 PM
President Donald Trump’s suggestion on Twitter, that the November election might need to be delayed, is being batted down by political scientists and members of both political parties. With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which […]
