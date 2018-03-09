Ron Johnson says Trump tariffs 'risk undermining' economy as he seeks more information on move
The move by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson signaled he may call for a hearing on Trump-imposed levies on foreign steel and foreign aluminum
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test for chronic pain7 hours ago
- Report highlights gaps in House sexual harassment policies7 hours ago
- From Milwaukee to the tallest mountain in the Western Hemisphere: Climbing Aconcagua7 hours ago
- After 100 years of daylight saving time, it's time to cash in on all that saved-up da...7 hours ago
- Man arrested in Omaha after pot, hash oil found in SUV7 hours ago
- Citations for texting while driving up 23 percent from 20167 hours ago
- Pharmacist accused of stealing $10k worth of painkillers, amphetamines8 hours ago
- Door County Medical Center’s Worrick credits staff with most recent national recognition9 hours ago
- Former Carroll University professor who called Florida school shooter a hero wants to set ...9 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster9 hours ago
- WIAA Boys and Girls Basketball results from Thursday 3/8/1810 hours ago
- Wisconsin State Sports for Friday 3/9/1811 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.