Ron Johnson says Iran’s regime is ‘menacing, malign, evil’

The U.S. House last week approved a War Powers resolution to limit future military action against Iran without congressional approval. U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he’ll offer an amendment pre-authorizing use of military force, if it’s apparent that Iran is going to have a nuclear weapon “Every Senator that I’m aware of has always said […]

