Ron Johnson says he was blocked by President Trump from telling Ukraine foreign aid was coming
Sen. Ron Johnson was blocked by President Donald Trump from telling Ukraine’s president that aid was on its way after accusations Trump was withholding it until the nation investigated his political rival.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
