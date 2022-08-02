Ron Johnson 'plans to support' veterans toxic burn pits bill after delay over funding concerns
Ron Johnson’s spokesperson said the Oshkosh Republican supported the Honoring Our PACT Act in June and “plans to again” despite concerns over funding.
Brett Favre's daughter Brittany talks about her 'Claim to Fame' exit, her love of Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM
Brittany Favre got two very different reactions when she told her parents, Brett and Deanna Favre, she was considering doing ABC's 'Claim to Fame.'
Republican gubernatorial candidates address six issues facing Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM
We asked the four candidates six questions about issues facing Wisconsin — including the always controversial question of where "up north" begins.
Lethal inaction: The era of 'eco-anxiety' is here. What is it and how does it apply in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Many U.S. adults rank climate change as the most crucial issue facing society but many don't know a good place to start combating it, causing anxiety.
Tim Michels, Donald Trump's endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor, refuses to commit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2022 at 2:18 AM
Michels and his top two opponents in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor distanced themselves from Trump in a town hall forum.
Shawano man, 57, jailed on homicide charge in killing of a woman who was found dead in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Michael Eugene Ingold is being held in Shawano County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond
Kaukauna business sells 'regular, local customer' $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2022 at 9:56 PM
While significant, the $1 million prize pales by comparison to the $1.337 billion prize won by one lucky ticket-buyer in Illinois
With Rep. Tauchen retiring, six candidates will meet in Republican primary in Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2022 at 8:54 PM
Candidates represent a range of ages, occupations and hometowns. Each hopes to win GOP nomination to succeed Tauchen, who has served since 2007
Long sought by Democrats, paid family leave is getting support from Wisconsin Republicans...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM
There remain significant hurdles to make paid family leave law in Wisconsin even with support from Republican candidates for governor.
Tab to taxpayers in Gableman records cases grows by $163,000 after another judge imposes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM
Another Wisconsin judge ordered Gableman to cover attorneys fees for those who sued him to gain access to records related to a 2020 election review.
