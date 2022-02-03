Ron Johnson participated in a Jan. 4, 2021, session at a Trump hotel on the potential delay of the election certification
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, who convened the meeting, praised Johnson as someone who “cares about Wisconsin …”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin attorney for Trump campaign one of first known to learn of fake elector...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 9:54 PM
Attorney Jim Troupis received a memo on Nov. 18, 2020, outlining the strategy — the same day Troupis filed paperwork to begin ballot recounts.
-
Ron Johnson participated in a Jan. 4, 2021, session at a Trump hotel on the potential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, who convened the meeting, praised Johnson as someone who "cares about Wisconsin ..."
-
De Pere couple among 4 northeastern Wisconsin residents indicted on federal wire fraud...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM
De Pere resident Chad Schampers also faces separate indictments alleging he used federal "Paycheck Protection Program" loan money to purchase a home.
-
Can your employer stop you from taking a new job? Here's what national experts say about...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Employment law experts say Wisconsin legal drama was "deeply unusual" and question Judge Mark McGinnis' restraining order decision.
-
Wisconsin does not require a personal finance course to graduate high school. A new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM
The proposal goes farther than legislation passed in 2017 that required school districts in Wisconsin to adopt financial literacy academic standards.
-
Wisconsin River Meats Suffers Fire Will Bounce Back
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2022 at 5:45 PM
-
Wisconsin Dells Man Facing 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on February 3, 2022 at 5:44 PM
-
Hours of testimony highlight tensions over potential reroute of Canadian-owned Enbridge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Opponents urged Wisconsin regulators to consider environmental harms while supporters point to needed job creation, access to energy.
-
Assembly Republicans propose ‘Medical Freedom’ bills
by Bob Hague on February 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM
Republican state lawmakers are proposing “Medical Freedom” legislation, in response to what they say is retaliation against some doctors offering alternate coronavirus treatments . “It’s about letting doctors be […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.