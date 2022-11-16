Ron Johnson opposes bill to codify same-sex marriage, despite attempt to address concerns over religious freedoms
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will not support the bill despite an amendment aimed to address concerns over religious protections, his office said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Ron Johnson opposes bill to codify same-sex marriage, despite attempt to address concerns...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will not support the bill despite an amendment aimed to address concerns over religious protections, his office said.
-
Door County Christkindlmarkt is back and much bigger for its second year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM
39 vendors will show and sell their wares at the three-weekend, old-world German-style Christmas market at Corner of the Past Museum in Sister Bay
-
Robin Vos willing to require a police report to prove rape or incest for obtaining an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM
Vos supports amending Wisconsin's abortion law to include exceptions for rape and incest and is willing to require a police report in such cases.
-
King, Scott D. Age 71 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2022 at 6:52 PM
-
Anti-abortion leaders want bigger role for crisis pregnancy centers. Critics say they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM
Experts and abortion-rights advocates alike doubt anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers can rise to the needs of Wisconsin women post-Roe.
-
Thanksgiving can be especially hard for people struggling with eating disorders. Having a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM
For people in treatment or recovery from an eating disorder, Thanksgiving can set them back years. But having a plan and the right support can help.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/15
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM
-
Cold temperatures forecast in Green Bay for Thursday night's Packers-Titans game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2022 at 5:43 PM
The temperatures for Green Bay's game against Tennessee at Lambeau Field are expected to be in the mid- to low 20s, with a wind chill of about 10.
-
Find a career to love at Gundersen St. Joseph’s
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.