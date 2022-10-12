Ron Johnson opens 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes in U.S. Senate race, while Gov. Tony Evers holds small margin over Tim Michels
In the race for governor, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers held a 47% to 46% lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels, among likely voters.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM
Green Bay man found guilty of stealing more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM
Travis Burrell, 38, of Green Bay, pleaded no contest to charges of retail theft of greater than $10,000 and possession of THC in court Tuesday.
Check the apps on your phone and see if you still need them, says DATCP
by Raymond Neupert on October 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Now is a good time to check the apps on your phone and make sure they’re still doing what you want. Michelle Reinen with the state division of consumer protection says your phone carries a lot of data about you that you might not even […]
Evers shared revenue promise faces legislative hurdles
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM
At a Tuesday forum in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers repeated his promise to reset state government relations with cities and counties. Evers said increasing state shared revenues will be a budget priority – if he’s elected to a second […]
Wisconsin voters at Green Bay forum say candidates in November election should focus on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM
During an event at the Brown County library, local voters talked about issues they're not hearing enough about from candidates.
How to watch the first and only debate between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, construction executive Tim Michels, will meet in their only debate on Friday.
These Wisconsin high school students, inspired by their First Nations education, are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Students at this Wisconsin high school have led demonstrations during sports games at rival schools that use Native American-based mascots.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/11
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM
Green Bay-area superintendents have a $182,000 average salary. But here's what else they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM
The average salary for superintendents statewide was $141,000 for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendents in the Green Bay area make more.
