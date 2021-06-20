Ron Johnson made an appearance at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. It didn't go well.
Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Miss Rock River Valley Jennifer Schmidt crowned Miss Wisconsin
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 20, 2021 at 1:15 AM
Jennifer Schmidt of Racine was crowned Miss Wisconsin on Saturday at Oshkosh West High School's Alberta Kimball Auditorium.
-
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth Day 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2021 at 12:45 AM
We All Rise: African American Resource Center, Black Lives United and Divine Temple Church of God led this year's Juneteenth festivities in Green Bay.
-
'It's about our joy': Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth at two events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2021 at 12:44 AM
Days after the national recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday, the Green Bay community comes together to celebrate.
-
Ron Johnson made an appearance at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. It didn't go...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2021 at 11:51 PM
Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
-
Fact check: Barnes says 'It's been over 50 years since minimum (wage) and inflation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2021 at 6:36 PM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says "It's been over 50 years since minimum (wage) and inflation parted ways,
-
Miss Green Bay Area Eve Vanden Heuvel wins Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen 2021...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM
Eve Vanden Heuvel entered the competition with the social impact initiative "Thank You from the Heart - Thanking Our Veterans."
-
If Tony Evers and Republicans can't reach a budget deal, billions in tax collections may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 10:03 PM
An impasse raises a scenario that leaves no one happy: A windfall from an improving economy is neither returned to taxpayers nor spent on programs.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics declined to new lows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 83, the lowest point since March 25, 2020.
-
Fact check: Grothman on the money with claim that 9.3 million jobs are open in U.S.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in early June 2021 released a report showing the U.S. had 9.3 million of openings
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.