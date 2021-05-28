Ron Johnson joins Republicans in blocking commission to study Capitol riot
All Democrats, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and six Republicans voted to open debate, falling below the 60 votes needed to overcome Republicans’ filibuster.
US warns Wisconsin may lose $1.5 billion in pandemic aid under budget action
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 11:51 PM
Wisconsin is short in meeting a $387 million K-12 spending threshold in order to receive federal pandemic aid.
Green Bay man gets 6-year prison sentence for knifepoint kidnapping in 2019
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM
Kidnapper Celio Jaimes-Gomez grabbed an ex-girlfriend off the street at knifepoint. Green Bay police found her at his apartment and rescued her.
Average COVID-19 cases and deaths trending to new lows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 9:41 PM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases declined to 261, down 389 cases from a month ago.
Green Bay police: Thursday night dispute latest in spate of shootings this spring
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 8:14 PM
Two men were recovering in Green Bay hospitals Friday after one was shot and the other was struck by a vehicle Thursday
The election investigator hired by Vos wrote a police report that spawned partisan fight...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 7:07 PM
Former Detective Mike Sandvick did work for Wisconsin's Republican Party and a tea party group. A federal judge said his report wasn't trustworthy.
Long-delayed Packers Hall of Fame banquet, Charles Woodson induction, moved to Sept. 2
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM
The 50th Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony faces its fourth delay, this time to avoid a conflict with the Buffalo Bills game.
Bucks lose DiVincenzo for the rest of the playoffs
by Bill Scott on May 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have a 3-0 lead in their opening round playoff series with the Miami Heat with a chance to sweep the best-of-seven series on Saturday in Miami. They’ll have to do it without starting guard Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo […]
'I want to be an optimist': Fans not jumping to conclusions on Green Bay Packers-Aaron...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM
As Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers fracas continues, fans hoping eventual outcome will see him back at quarterback.
