Ron Johnson – Johnson’s claim on IRS audits of mostly low wage earners is in the ballpark
“Last year the IRS audited Americans earning less than $25,000 a year at five times the rate of other groups.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Active shooter drills, remote learning, the angst of teen years: Here's how to prioritize...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM
Predictability has been throw for a loop. Establish a routine, touch base with your student regularly and ask open-ended questions, experts suggest.
-
Fact check: Did the IRS audit those earning less than $25,000 at 5 times the rate of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 1:58 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says "Last year the IRS audited Americans earning less than $25,000 a year at five times the rate of other groups."
-
Hundreds of University of Wisconsin Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM
The Madison-area UW Health employs 3,400 nurses, and many demand a return to bargaining rights they enjoyed before Act 10.
-
Biden announces student loan payment pause, up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness. What's it...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM
President Biden took to Twitter to announce the student loan payment pause extension and plans for debt forgiveness.
-
Magdalene Fett, 17, welds at Renco Machine Inc., in Green Bay, Wis.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Welder Magdalene Fett at Renco Machine Inc.
-
Wisconsin is facing a child care crisis. Here's why
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin's child care crisis child care crisis stems from a lack of affordable options for many families.
-
Wisconsin is sued over delayed lawyer appointments in criminal cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM
A lawsuit says if Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender can't get lawyers for poor people charged with crimes, their cases should be dismissed
-
Trump advisers turned to Ron Johnson in a push to reauthorize an anti-malaria drug to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 9:53 PM
Ron Johnson was part of a failed effort to push the FDA to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment.
-
As Wisconsin's wild rice season nears, here's what to know about tribal and public...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Officials are issuing some precautions ahead of wild rice harvesting season in Wisconsin. Here's what to know as the season approaches.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.