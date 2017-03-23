Ron Johnson – GOP Obamacare replacement cuts aid for lower-income people, makes more higher-income people eligible

The Truth-o-Meter says: True | GOP Obamacare replacement cuts aid for lower-income people, makes more higher-income people eligible



Two days before a showdown in the U.S. House of Representatives, with House Speaker Paul Ryan lobbying his colleagues hard to vote yes, a fellow Wisconsin Republican dumped on the GOP plan to replace Obamacare. "I’ve got a lot of problems with the House bill as it’s written right now," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said March 21, 2017 at a WisPolitics event in Washington, D.C. — highlighting concerns over whether a top priority for Ryan and President Donald Trump can pass. Afterward, Johnson complained to a reporter about what he sees as a paradox: …

Source: Politifacts.com

