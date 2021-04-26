Ron Johnson disputes scientific consensus on the effectiveness of masks in preventing spread of COVID-19
Despite broad scientific consensus, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson cast doubt Monday on whether masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying he thought there would have been fewer deaths if they worked.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM
Seven-day average of COVID-19 cases continues to flatten, hitting lowest mark since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM
The Department of Health Services reported 399 cases on Sunday and 367 cases on Monday.
Wisconsin will neither gain nor lose a US House seat in long-awaited reapportionment data
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM
Census data puts Wisconsin population at almost 5.9 million residents, and means the state will continue to have eight US House seats and 10 Electoral College votes
Green Bay police searching for man wanted in connection to sexual assault
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Christian Hartman, 22, was involved in an alleged sexual assault of an acquaintance early Sunday morning, according to Green Bay police.
Wisconsin families to receive $171 million in food benefits this summer
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM
More than 450,000 Wisconsin children will receive extra food assistance this summer to cover meals under a program that has faced hurdles this spring.
La Crosse priest flaunts 'godless' COVID protocols
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 26, 2021 at 6:17 PM
A priest in La Crosse has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses while warning people that vaccines are useless and anyone who imposes virus-related protocols will burn in the "lowest, hottest levels" of […]
Black women are still underrepresented in America's statehouses, a new report shows. But...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM
When Rep. Dora Drake won her seat in November, she joined four other Black women in the Wisconsin legislature. But she says there's more to be done.
Grassroots giving: The Canary Fund, inspired by Jim Rivett, turns little gifts into big...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2021 at 11:27 AM
How do you honor someone who advocated for everything? Jim Rivett's family and friends founded The Canary Fund to make the little differences.
As more pets become members of the family, one Lakeshore company aims to keep them well...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM
For subscribers: Briess Malt & Ingredients grew its business as a malter for small and large breweries. Now, it's growing in the pet food industry.
